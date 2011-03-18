A large amount of class A drugs - believed to be heroin - was discovered by police when they stopped a motorist for driving without insurance.

The 30-year-old man, from West Derby, was stopped in Hall Lane, Kensington, on Thursday afternoon.

Officers then searched a house in Deysbrook Way and found a firearm, ammunition, drugs and a significant amount of cash, police said.

The man was arrested and remains in police custody.

Det Supt Richie Davies, of Merseyside Police's Matrix team, said: "This was an excellent result from what was a routine stop check.

"Merseyside Police is committed to taking guns and drugs off our streets and making Merseyside a safe place for all."