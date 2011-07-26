Image caption Max Kay is due to enter a plea in October

A man has appeared in court accused of starting a fire at a castle where his wedding reception was being held.

Max Kay, 36, from Hunts Cross, Liverpool, is accused of starting the blaze at Peckforton Castle Hotel, Tarporley, on 19 June.

The hotel was evacuated as 100 firefighters tackled the blaze.

During a short hearing at Chester Crown Court, the property developer's bail was extended until October when he is due to enter a plea.

Mr Kay, a father-of-two, is charged with arson with intent to destroy or damage property and to endanger life and arson reckless as to whether life is endangered.

Peckforton Castle Hotel is a Grade I listed 19th Century country house built in the style of a castle.