Liverpool stabbing man dies in hospital

A 19-year-old man who was critically ill in hospital after being stabbed in Liverpool has died, police have said.

Sean McHugh from Walton was found injured in an alley off Priory Road, Anfield on Monday evening.

Five teenagers have been charged with attempted murder. Reece O'Shaughnessy, 18, was remanded by magistrates to appear at the city's crown court.

Four boys, two aged 13 and two aged 14 have also been remanded to the city's crown court.

Three boys aged 12, 14 and 15, also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have been released on bail.