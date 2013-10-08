Formby bypass crash: Father-of-two dies

Image caption Police believe there was an argument before the crash

A father-of-two was killed when his car smashed into a lamp-post on the Formby bypass in Merseyside.

Jeffrey Graham Argent, 49, from Southport, died in the crash in Sefton on Monday.

Police believe a "verbal altercation" may have occurred between Mr Argent and the occupants of a red Volkswagen van while stopped at traffic lights.

Two Merseyside men, aged 34 and 39, are being held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers said the van left the scene before emergency services arrived. A van matching its description was later recovered in the Litherland area.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later to establish the cause of the Mr Argent's death.