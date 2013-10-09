Formby bypass crash: Man charged after 49-year-old dies
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a man was killed when his car hit a lamp-post in Merseyside.
Jeffrey Graham Argent, 49, from Southport, died in the crash on the Formby bypass in Sefton on Monday.
Colin Scarisbrick, 39, of no fixed abode, will appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court later.
A 34-year-old man who was also arrested has since been released without charge.