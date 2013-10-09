Jamie Starkey: Fourth man bailed over fatal shooting

Image caption Jamie Starkey was shot in December

A fourth man has been bailed after his arrest over the "cold-blooded" fatal shooting of a Liverpool man last year.

Jamie Starkey, 21, was shot several times as he left his house in Higher Lane, Fazakerley, on 2 December.

A 29-year-old man, of no fixed abode, had been arrested on suspicion of murder. He was later bailed.

Three men, aged 21, 28 and 40 from Everton, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder, remain on police bail pending further enquiries.