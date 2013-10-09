Formby bypass lamppost crash victim was 'devoted' to family

Image caption Mrs Argent said her husband had been the "life and soul of any party"

The wife of a man who died after his car hit a lamppost on a Merseyside bypass has paid tribute to him.

Jeff Argent, 49, from Southport died on the Formby bypass in Sefton on Monday, after what police believe was a "verbal altercation" with a van driver.

Mr Argent's wife, Debbie, 45, said the school caretaker had been "devoted" to his family.

Colin Scarisbrick, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Mrs Argent said she had "lots of happy memories" to look back on to help her and children Ryan and Jess deal with their loss.

"Jeff was devoted to me and the children; he would go out of his way to do anything for us," she said.

"We were his life and he is ours, he was truly my soul mate and we did everything together."

She added that Mr Argent, a keen cyclist, had been the "life and soul of any party" and a "big man with a big personality".

Mark McQueen, head teacher at Ursuline Catholic Primary where Mr Argent worked, said the 49-year-old had been totally committed to the school and was "an outstanding caretaker who took immense pride in his work".

"This sad news has come as a huge shock to the school and within the local community.

"Everyone here thought the world of Jeff - children, staff, parents, governors and contractors. We all felt happier after meeting up with him."

Mr Scarisbrick is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 23 October.