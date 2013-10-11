Man trapped after stolen van ploughs into Seaforth flats
A man was trapped in a first floor flat after a stolen van ploughed into the side of a property in Liverpool.
The Evolve Facility Services van demolished a corner of the building on Church Road, Seaforth at around 22:30 BST on Thursday.
Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue the man from the flat. He was not injured in the incident.
A 21-year-old man from Litherland has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.
A spokesman for Evolve Facility Services said the van had been taken from outside an employee's house.