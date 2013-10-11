Liverpool

Man trapped after stolen van ploughs into Seaforth flats

The van at the house on Church Road
Image caption Evolve Facility Services said the van was taken from outside an employee's house

A man was trapped in a first floor flat after a stolen van ploughed into the side of a property in Liverpool.

The Evolve Facility Services van demolished a corner of the building on Church Road, Seaforth at around 22:30 BST on Thursday.

Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue the man from the flat. He was not injured in the incident.

A 21-year-old man from Litherland has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

A spokesman for Evolve Facility Services said the van had been taken from outside an employee's house.

