Cunard Building purchase plan agreed by Liverpool Council

The Cunard Building will return as a cruise liner terminal and office space

Continue reading the main story Related Stories

A plan by Liverpool City Council to buy one of the city's Three Graces waterfront buildings has been approved.

The authority approved plans to purchase the Grade II-listed Cunard Building, to use as a cruise liner terminal and offices.

One thousand council staff will be moved there from other buildings saving £1.35m a year, said the council.

It said the "iconic Cunard building has played a significant role" in the city's development.

The purchase will negate the need to build a cruise liner facility, to replace the one in a temporary structure on the waterfront.

The purchase will allow the council to sell of Millennium House in Victoria Street.

Boost tourism

It will also dispose of the office it leases in the Capital building on Old Hall Street.

Council officers said the plan would boost tourism and investment in the city.

The Cunard Building is currently owned by the Merseyside Pension Fund and is occupied by a number of small companies, with 225,000 sq ft of space empty.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said it was "win-win" for the city.