Fazakerley man charged over rape of woman, 19, in Liverpool

A man has been charged with raping and strangling a woman in Liverpool.

Police said the 19-year-old victim was attacked as she walked along Allerton Road in south Liverpool on 5 October.

Shaun Hopkins, 26, is charged with rape, strangling with intent to commit an indictable offence and assault.

Mr Hopkins, of Third Avenue, Fazakerley, has been remanded in custody until he appears before Liverpool City Magistrates' Court on Monday.