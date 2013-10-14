Toddler falls into River Mersey from ferry

Image caption A toddler has fallen into the River Mersey at Seacombe Ferry Terminal

A toddler has been rescued from the River Mersey after she fell from the top deck of a ferry, Liverpool Coastguard said.

A Mersey Ferries crew member dived in when the three year old was swept under the landing stage at Seacombe Ferry Terminal at about 14:30 BST.

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust said the girl was conscious and breathing and was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Merseyside with a cut head.

Mersey Ferries has suspended services.

A spokeswoman said: "We have suspended ferry sailings for the remainder of the day following an incident which saw a passenger entering the water.

"Emergency services were called to the scene and are working to establish the circumstances around the incident. The Marine Accident Branch has been informed."

Merseyside Police said officers were called to reports that a three-year-old child had fallen from the ferry near the Seacombe terminal and was rescued from the water by two men.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident."

Liverpool Coastguard said it was "aware of the incident" and was "investigating the situation that a child fell overboard into the water".

A spokesperson said: "The mate, a male crew member, on the ferry recovered her back to shore and she was taken to hospital.

"She was on a Mersey Ferry boat, we believe she was on the top deck. The ferry was alongside the landing stage at the time."

According to tide tables, it would have been low tide at the time of the incident.