Liverpool's deputy mayor Councillor Paul Brant resigns

From the section

Image caption Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said it had been a "privilege" to work with Councillor Paul Brant

Liverpool's deputy mayor has resigned from the city council, it has been announced.

Councillor Paul Brant has stepped down for "personal reasons", mayor Joe Anderson wrote on Twitter.

He added: "A huge honour and privilege to have worked with Cllr Paul Brant a friend and colleague played a key role in helping City over last 3 years."

Mr Brant, described as "loyal and hardworking", was unavailable for comment earlier.