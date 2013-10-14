Liverpool's deputy mayor Councillor Paul Brant resigns
- 14 October 2013
- From the section Liverpool
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Liverpool's deputy mayor has resigned from the city council, it has been announced.
Councillor Paul Brant has stepped down for "personal reasons", mayor Joe Anderson wrote on Twitter.
He added: "A huge honour and privilege to have worked with Cllr Paul Brant a friend and colleague played a key role in helping City over last 3 years."
Mr Brant, described as "loyal and hardworking", was unavailable for comment earlier.