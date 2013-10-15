Sean McHugh killing: Five teenagers appear in court

Image caption Sean McHugh, from Walton, died on 4 October

Five teenagers, two of them aged 13, have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man stabbed in Liverpool.

Sean McHugh, 19, from Walton, Liverpool, died four days after he was injured in an alley off Priory Road, Anfield, on 30 September.

The boys, two aged 13 and two aged 14 and Reece O'Shaughnessy, 18, from Anfield, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

They will reappear at the city's Crown Court on 17 October.