Sean McHugh killing: Five teenagers appear in court
- 15 October 2013
- From the section Liverpool
Five teenagers, two of them aged 13, have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man stabbed in Liverpool.
Sean McHugh, 19, from Walton, Liverpool, died four days after he was injured in an alley off Priory Road, Anfield, on 30 September.
The boys, two aged 13 and two aged 14 and Reece O'Shaughnessy, 18, from Anfield, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.
They will reappear at the city's Crown Court on 17 October.