Cables Retail Park death: Two men deny murder charge

Image caption Jonathan Fitchett died after suffering head injuries at Cables Retail Park

Two men have denied murdering a man at a Merseyside shopping village.

Jonathan Fitchett, 22, from Prescot, died after suffering serious head injuries at Cables Retail Park in the town in July.

Gerard Childs, 28, of King Edward Road, Rainhill, and Stephen Price, 28, of Hayes Avenue, Prescot, pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court.

They were remanded in custody until their next appearance, and will stand trial on 2 December.