Cables Retail Park death: Two men deny murder charge
- 17 October 2013
- From the section Liverpool
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have denied murdering a man at a Merseyside shopping village.
Jonathan Fitchett, 22, from Prescot, died after suffering serious head injuries at Cables Retail Park in the town in July.
Gerard Childs, 28, of King Edward Road, Rainhill, and Stephen Price, 28, of Hayes Avenue, Prescot, pleaded not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court.
They were remanded in custody until their next appearance, and will stand trial on 2 December.