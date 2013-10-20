Two men arrested after Merseyside taxi driver shot

Two men have been arrested after a taxi driver was shot when his passengers got into an argument with another group of men on a petrol forecourt.

A silver Skoda Octavia was shot at after four men inside argued with six men at the garage on Whitefield Drive, Kirkby, in Merseyside, at 01:15 BST.

The driver, 61, was not thought to be the intended target, police said.

The suspects, aged 20 and 18, were held in Kirkby on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

They have been taken to a police station on Merseyside to be questioned by detectives.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the taxi driver was discovered alone with injuries to his arm and chest.

He is being treated in hospital for serious injuries to his arm and chest and his condition is said to be stable, the force said.

There were no reports of other injuries.