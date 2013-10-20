Merseyside PC James Gordon killed in 1893 to be honoured

The forgotten grave of a police officer killed on duty 120 years ago is to be marked with a headstone for the first time.

PC James Gordon was attacked with iron bars as he tried to stop a gang of men breaking into a factory in St Helens, Merseyside, in 1893.

His death was listed in police records but his grave left unmarked.

Now his resting place has been tracked down and a specially engraved headstone will be erected.

'Duty well done'

Brenda Neary, a former Merseyside police officer and volunteer at St Helens Cemetery, found the grave.

The Police Roll of Honour Trust commissioned the headstone, which will be put in place at a ceremony to mark the anniversary of his death on 13 November.

Steve Lloyd, of the trust, said: "We may never know why this local police hero was left in an unmarked grave in this cemetery for 120 years.

"The Police Roll of Honour Trust are proud to be able to place a memorial headstone here in his honour.

"It means that now everyone in Britain will know where the young PC James Gordon lies at rest, his duty well done."