Three arrested over taxi driver shooting in Kirkby

Three more men have been arrested over the shooting of a taxi driver at a Merseyside petrol station following a row between two groups of men.

A silver Skoda Octavia taxi was shot at injuring the 61-year-old driver, after four men argued with six others on Whitefield Drive, Kirkby on Saturday.

The arrested men, aged 18, 19 and 20, have been held on suspicion of attempted murder and have been bailed.

Two men, aged 18 and 20, were arrested on Sunday and have been bailed.

They were held on the same charge along with a additional allegation of possession of a firearm.

'Positive action'

The taxi driver, who was found by emergency services, has had surgery for injuries to his arm and chest and is in a stable condition in hospital, a Merseyside Police spokesman said.

He said officers believed the passengers of the taxi were the intended target of the attack.

Det Insp Tom Keaton said the passengers were picked up at the Farmers Arms, on Moorfield, at 01:00 BST on Saturday and stopped at the petrol station shortly afterwards.

"Four passengers got involved in an argument with a group of six males on the forecourt just prior to the vehicle being shot at and the driver injured," he said.

"An innocent man has sustained significant injuries and I would urge these males to tell us what they know so we can take positive action before anyone else gets hurt."

He said the passengers were described as being young men in the late teens to early 20s, while the offenders were all described as being white.

He added that the offenders were all wearing dark clothes apart from one man who was wearing a cream coloured top.