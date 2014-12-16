Image copyright Family pic Image caption Erick Maina was a pupil at Maricourt Catholic High School in Maghull

A teenager who admitted painting racist graffiti at a school after a student's death has been detained for two years.

Erick Maina, 15, who was originally from Kenya, was found hanged in Fazakerley, Liverpool, on 15 November.

James Coleman, 18, of Buckfast Close, Netherton, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court after previously admitting racially aggravated criminal damage.

A 17-year-old boy, who had admitted the same offence, was last week given a 10-month detention order.

Comments about Erick and a swastika were found near Maricourt School in Maghull and in a nearby park.

CCTV at the school captured Coleman and the 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, at the scene.

They were also seen buying white paint and a paint brush at a local supermarket.

When police found paint-stained items of clothing at the teenager's home, he and Coleman were arrested.