Hillsborough Inquests: Mother upset at footage of James Aspinall lying alone on pitch

The mother of a teenage Hillsborough victim said watching video footage of her son lying alone on the pitch with a police tunic over his head was "like a kick in the teeth".

The inquests have been hearing about the final movements of James Aspinall.

Former police officer Robert Fox told the jury he placed his tunic over the 18-year-old Liverpool fan "out of respect" as he thought he was dead.

Footage of him lying alone as people initially stepped over him was shown.

Image copyright Hillsborough Inquests Image caption James Aspinall, 18, was among the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster

Mr Aspinall was one of 96 football fans fatally injured in a terrace crush at the Liverpool versus Nottingham Forest FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield on 15 April 1989.

Speaking after the hearing, Margaret Aspinall - who became chairwoman of the Hillsborough Family Support Group in the years after the disaster - said she had found watching the footage difficult.

"I have not dealt with today very well to be honest with you," she said.

"In the past, how I have dealt with it is to put James to one side and help [the] other families.

"But today I knew for the first time in 26 years I definitely had to concentrate on my own son. And for me today - it was like a kick in the teeth."

She added: "You see your son lying on a pitch with a coat over him for about three or four minutes and nobody doing anything to help him.

"We still don't know whether he was alive or dead - and that I have got to live with for the rest of my life.

"But it's just a relief to get James's inquest over because it has been a hard, hard journey.

"The best way I can describe it is like climbing a mountain, but I still have not reached the peak. The peak is hopefully yet to come and maybe we will have peace.

"I want closure on Hillsborough and the only way we can get closure is by truth and justice, and hopefully we will get that."

Image caption The crush happened at the Leppings Lane end of the stadium, where Liverpool supporters were standing

Earlier, the court heard how fans had lifted Mr Aspinall on to an advertising hoarding and carried him away from the Leppings Lane terrace where the crush took place.

He was pronounced dead at 15:54 BST - nearly an hour after the match had kicked off - by a doctor in a temporary mortuary which had been set up near the stadium.

He was not formally identified by his father, James Aspinall Sr, who watched the match from a different part of the ground, until the next day.

The teenager travelled to the match by bus, the court heard, and his father initially heard all of the passengers on that bus had been accounted for.

Still worried, he checked with hospitals in Sheffield whether his son had been admitted but his name was not on any lists.

Reading his statement, Christina Lambert QC, counsel for the inquests, said: "They decided to drive back to Liverpool thinking and hoping that James may be on the bus.

"On their arrival home they went to the bus station with James's mother Margaret and waited for all the buses to arrive.

"The last bus arrived but James was not on it."

The jury saw footage of him on the terrace at 14:56.

He was next identified 30 minutes later, lying on the pitch with a police officer crouched beside him as a St John Ambulance volunteer approached.

Mr Fox said he was "90% sure" he was the person who took off his jacket and placed it over Mr Aspinall's head before moving away.

In a statement he gave in 1990 he said he attempted to resuscitate him for "a few minutes".

Michael Mansfield QC, on behalf of the Aspinall family, suggested to Mr Fox the possibility that he made "a rapid assessment that he had died without doing the normal checks".

Mr Fox replied: "I would have not put my tunic over somebody thinking they might still be alive."

The inquests, sitting in Warrington, Cheshire, are due to resume on Thursday.

