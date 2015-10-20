Hillsborough Inquests: Fan 'died after crowded pen move'

Image copyright Hillsborough Inquests Image caption Paul Carlile used to treat his mother, Sandra Stringer, with her favourite sweets on a Friday and would pay for her to have her hair done, the hearings were told

A Liverpool fan caught in the crush at Hillsborough left one crowded enclosure but was apparently fatally injured in the pen next door, a jury has heard.

Before the match, the inquests were told, Paul Carlile, 19, left his friends to try to swap his terrace ticket for a seat in another stand.

No further information has been found about how he moved between the pens once inside the stadium in Sheffield.

The inquests also heard about the final movements of Raymond Chapman, 50.

Ninety-six supporters were fatally injured in a crush at the Liverpool versus Nottingham Forest FA Cup semi-final on 15 April 1989.

'Melted in crowd'

Mr Carlile, from Kirkby, Merseyside, took a train with two friends to Sheffield on the day of the match.

Matthew Hill, a barrister representing the coroner, said according to his friends, Mr Carlile left them "to go to a pub he knew to see if he could swap his standing ticket for a seated ticket".

He was seen in pictures at 14:53 BST with other Liverpool fans outside the turnstiles at the Leppings Lane end.

Image copyright Hillsborough Inquests Image caption Pictures of Paul Carlile outside Leppings Lane before the match were shown to the jury

No more than three minutes later he was inside pen three, one of the fenced terrace enclosures.

He was also identified in neighbouring pen four at 15:08, two minutes after a senior police officer had stopped the match.

Mr Hill said: "We have not been able to identify any witnesses who assist further as to Paul's experience in the pens, about how he may have moved between them or about how he was recovered from them."

But, two South Yorkshire Police detectives later tried to resuscitate Mr Carlile in a road at the back of the stadium, the jury heard.

'No pulse'

Richard Goulding, then a detective constable, was outside the Leppings Lane end just after 15:15 with Det Con Philip Pont, when he saw supporters carrying an unconscious fan through an exit gate.

He said: "They literally placed Paul at our feet and said 'Can you do anything for him?' and they just melted into the crowd."

Mr Pont told the hearing Paul was "completely motionless" and "not breathing".

They were helped by an ambulance man who gave them a bag and mask to help with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

In his statement, Mr Goulding said: "He showed no signs of recovery and it was not possible to find a pulse."

A doctor confirmed Mr Carlile's death at 16:35. His uncle, George Peake, identified his body at about 08:00 the following morning.

Image copyright Hillsborough Inquests Image caption Raymond Chapman was identified by a friend who had travelled to the match with him

The jury has heard how police officers also tried to resuscitate Mr Chapman, a father-of-two from Birkenhead, on the pitch.

Liverpool fan Ian Johnston described how he helped carry him on an advertising board to the opposite end of the stadium.

There was then another attempt to revive Mr Chapman at the Spion Kop end.

Part of Mr Johnston's statement was read out, in which he said: "Somebody was trying to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, but somebody else came along and told us that it was no use and that he was dead."

John Pleavin, a friend who had travelled to the match with Mr Chapman, later identified his body.

The inquests, in Warrington, Cheshire continue.

Who were the 96 victims?

Image copyright other

BBC News: Profiles of all those who died