PC Dave Phillips death: Murder trial date set for March

Image caption PC Dave Phillips, a married father-of-two, died on 5 October

A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering PC Dave Phillips, who was hit by a vehicle in Merseyside.

The 34-year-old father-of-two died after being hit by a vehicle that mounted a central reservation in Wallasey on 5 October.

Clayton Williams, 18, appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court and a trial date of next March was set.

He is also accused of attempting to wound another officer, aggravated theft of a motor vehicle and burglary.

Mr Williams is due to be tried in Preston alongside four other defendants in connection with PC Phillips' death.

They also appeared via videolink at the preliminary hearing. No pleas have yet been entered.

Philip Stuart, 30, of Prenton, Wirral, is accused of burglary and aggravated vehicle-taking and death caused by an accident.

Georgia Clarke, 19 and Dawn Cooper, 34, of Wallasey, and Michael Smith, 19, from Liverpool, are all accused of assisting an offender.

A trial, expected to last three weeks, has been set for 7 March at Preston Crown Court.

All five defendants were remanded in custody.

A further plea and case management hearing will be held at Liverpool Crown Court on 8 January.