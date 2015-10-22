Sefton and Knowsley raids see 10 arrested and drugs and guns seized

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The raids took place across Sefton and Knowsley just before 07:00 BST

Ten people have been arrested and two guns seized in a series of police raids on Merseyside.

Officers searched properties in Sefton and Knowsley before 07:00 BST as part of their investigation into drug dealing and organised crime.

Eight people were detained in Bootle, Kirkby, Waterloo and Maghull, while a further two men were "produced from prison", Merseyside Police said.

A shotgun, handgun and a large quantity of Class A drugs were also seized.

Supt Claire Richards said the success of the raids would help reduce gun and gang crime in the area.

She added that the raids came as a result of information from the public being "pieced together with a number of police enquiries".