Liverpool

Sefton and Knowsley raids see 10 arrested and drugs and guns seized

Police officer raids house Image copyright Merseyside Police
Image caption The raids took place across Sefton and Knowsley just before 07:00 BST

Ten people have been arrested and two guns seized in a series of police raids on Merseyside.

Officers searched properties in Sefton and Knowsley before 07:00 BST as part of their investigation into drug dealing and organised crime.

Eight people were detained in Bootle, Kirkby, Waterloo and Maghull, while a further two men were "produced from prison", Merseyside Police said.

A shotgun, handgun and a large quantity of Class A drugs were also seized.

Supt Claire Richards said the success of the raids would help reduce gun and gang crime in the area.

She added that the raids came as a result of information from the public being "pieced together with a number of police enquiries".

