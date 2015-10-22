Hillsborough Inquests: Fan may have died on makeshift stretcher, court told

Image caption The crush happened at the Leppings Lane end of Sheffield Wednesday's stadium

A survivor of the Hillsborough disaster would have died if he had been carried on a makeshift stretcher, according to a medical expert at the inquests.

Ninety-six football fans were fatally injured in a terrace crush at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989.

Experts said there was "no basis" for the original inquests limiting evidence to what took place before 15:15 BST.

The jury heard there was some "very good" CPR carried out in the aftermath.

'Effective intervention'

The survivor, who was not named at the current inquests, was seen in the crush in a photo timed between 15:05 and 15:06 - about the time the match in Sheffield was halted.

Judy Khan QC, who represents 77 of the bereaved families, suggested he was "cyanosed" - turning blue through lack of oxygen.

He was next seen lying on the pitch at 15:16.

GP Glyn Phillips, a Liverpool fan who had escaped from the crush in pen three, helped resuscitate him for "10 to 15 minutes".

Medical expert Dr Jasmeet Soar said: "He had an early, effective intervention by someone who clearly knew how to assess and do CPR."

The survivor was likely to have been in cardiac arrest - meaning his heart had stopped - the jury heard.

'Wrong and arbitrary'

Ms Khan asked what would have happened to the fan had he have been put on an advertising hoarding and transported to the other end of the pitch, something that happened to dozens of other fans.

Dr Soar replied: "If he had been in cardiac arrest and placed on a hoarding he would not have survived."

Another medical expert, Professor Jerry Nolan, said that, in 1989, only 2% of people with otherwise healthy hearts who suffered a cardiac arrest outside hospital survived.

He also said he and Dr Soar "have seen a lot of what we would call very good CPR done at Hillsborough".

The inquests also heard from two consultant pathologists who said there was "no basis" for the 15:15 cut-off time for evidence, which was imposed at the first inquests, held in 1990-91.

Professor Jack Crane and Dr Nat Cary agreed it was "wholly wrong and arbitrary and there was no pathological basis for it".

Image caption The Hillsborough disaster happened on 15 April 1989

The original coroner, Dr Stefan Popper, ruled all of those who died had either passed away by that time or had suffered fatal injuries.

Current coroner Sir John Goldring has not made any similar ruling in the latest inquests.

Ms Khan showed more footage of a young survivor, whose heart had also apparently stopped, receiving heart massage from an off-duty ambulance man at about 15:15.

Professor Jonathan Hardman, an anaesthesiologist, said it was true the two survivors were examples of people who were successfully resuscitated even though in cardiac arrest, although coroner Sir John pointed out it would be "assuming that they were" in cardiac arrest.

The inquests will continue in early November.

