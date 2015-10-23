Liverpool City Council plans £50m bid to revamp historic buildings

Image copyright Eirian Evans/Stephen Richard Image caption St Luke's Church (left) and St George's Hall are among the buildings the council wants to bring in funding for

Liverpool City Council is hoping to attract more than £50m in grants to regenerate some of the city's most historic buildings.

The council is planning to prioritise heritage projects to revamp buildings including St George's Hall and the "bombed out" church, St Luke's.

Councillors will be asked to commit to bringing in funding for 25 "heritage priorities" in a meeting next Friday.

The cash would be spent "over the next few years", a council spokesman said.

The buildings, which could qualify for grants from bodies such as the Heritage Lottery Fund and Historic England, include:

St George's Hal

St Luke's Church

Everton Library

Anfield Cemetery and Anfield catacombs

Greenbank synagogue

Christ Church, Kensington

Allerton Tower stables and laundry

St James Church, Toxteth l

Toxteth reservoir

Stanley Park in Anfield

Malcolm Kennedy, cabinet member for regeneration, said: "We have had tremendous success in bringing back into use dilapidated and rundown buildings, and our record is among the best in the country.

"But we are absolutely not complacent and know that there is much more to do.

"Everybody knows we have less money than we did, but we have a first-class track record in levering in heritage funding and working with developers and other groups to find viable ways to restore buildings."