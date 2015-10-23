Liverpool City Council wants John Lennon Airport stake

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The council wants to take a minority stake in the airport alongside current owners Peel Group

Liverpool City Council wants to own a share of John Lennon Airport, Mayor Joe Anderson has confirmed.

It hopes to join forces with the airport's current owner, Peel Group, in order to take a minority stake and secure a share of the profits.

Mr Anderson said the airport was a "major success story" and that becoming a stakeholder would be a "sound investment" for the council.

The proposals will be considered at a meeting next Friday.

Mr Anderson added: "It is clearly in the interests of the city and the city region for the airport to continue to grow, create more jobs and boost economic growth.

"This also forms part of our Invest to Earn strategy where we are able to make investments that deliver a return, which we can then plough back into supporting council services."

Airport chairman Robert Hough said: "We welcome the proposed investment from the council."