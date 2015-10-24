Runcorn Expressway route set for seven-month closure

Image copyright None specified Image caption Construction of the bridge is due to be complete in 2017

A busy road in Cheshire will be closed for seven months as works continue on the Mersey Gateway Project,

The southern section of the Central Expressway, stretching from Halton Lea through to the Lodge Lane Interchange, will be closed in both directions from 7 November.

The northbound Southern Expressway - heading from Hallwood Junction to Lodge Lane Interchange - will also be closed.

Closures are expected to remain in place until June 2016, Merseylink said.