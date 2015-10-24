Liverpool businesses could 'sponsor' mounted police

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The force's mounted officers regularly police large events such as football matches

Businesses could be asked to sponsor Merseyside Police's mounted section to combat cuts to its budget.

The force said recently it needed to save up to £70m in the next four years.

It means the mounted section, which includes 21 officers, and many police community support officers (PCSOs), are at risk, it said.

Jane Kennedy, the area's police and crime commissioner, said they were "in such dire straits that I am prepared to go outside the force and seek funding".

Privately-funded posts

Merseyside Police currently employs 364 PCSOs.

The force is in consultation with unions over the cuts but a final decision will not be announced until February 2016.

Two police posts in Liverpool city centre are already being paid by firms to conduct patrols.

The Liverpool BID Company, which represents more than 1,500 businesses, said in September it had agreed to give funding to Merseyside Police for the officers.

Those roles were "additional" to the current policing, the force said.