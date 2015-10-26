Blind woman and guide dog turned away by Asda in Liverpool

Image copyright Google Image caption A security guard at the Stoneycroft Asda branch told Louise Cannon she had to "get out" because she had a dog with her

A blind woman said she felt "mortified and humiliated" after being told to leave an Asda supermarket because of her guide dog.

Louise Cannon, 34, was shopping with her dog Harmony at the Stoneycroft store in Liverpool on Friday when a security guard told her to "get out".

Asda admitted how Ms Cannon was treated was "not acceptable" and said it was "genuinely sorry".

The guard was not familiar with rules over guide dogs in shops, it added.

Ms Cannon said she was "shocked" when the security guard asked her to leave because dogs were not allowed on the premises.

"He kept shouting at me, telling to me to go out," she added.

She said "other people started chipping in" to support her but the guard got "a bit irate" and she felt "incredibly humiliated".

Asda said the guard has since been retrained.

Ms Cannon told BBC Radio Merseyside she had not yet received a direct apology from Asda.

It is illegal for service providers to treat people with disabilities less favourably because they have a guide dog, according to the Equality Act.