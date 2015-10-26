Ashworth hospital staff vote for strike over nurse sackings

Image caption Ashworth hospital treats some of the UK's most dangerous and disturbed criminals

Staff at a high-security psychiatric hospital in Merseyside have voted to strike after two nurses were dismissed over a violent struggle with a patient.

Kevin Gregson and Peter Hilton were sacked despite using "reasonable force" against the unidentified patient, said the Prison Officers' Association (POA).

Ashworth is home to some of Britain's most notorious criminals including Moors murderer Ian Brady.

Mersey Care Trust said they were working to resolve to the matter.

Steve Gillan, general secretary of the POA, said the nurses had an "unblemished record" at the hospital, which treats some of the UK's most dangerous and disturbed individuals.

'Violent situation'

He claimed the patient had a "high propensity for violence against staff" and had head-butted and spat at the nurses.

"POA members are outraged at the decision of Mersey Care Trust to dismiss [them] for defending themselves in a violent situation," he said.

"It is ironic that the patient was convicted of several assaults against nurses in the incident and had to pay compensation, yet Mersey Care Trust sacked our members even although the police stated they had no case to answer."

A meeting between the POA and the trust is scheduled on Wednesday to discuss the union's plans.

The POA said the "likely scenario" was a 24-hour strike on Friday 6 November, and a possible period of work-to-rule.

A spokesman for Mersey Care Trust said: "We are happy to work with the POA representatives in a constructive manner to try and achieve a resolution to this matter, to ensure we continue to deliver a safe and effective service for the benefit of our patients."

Ashworth Hospital is one of only three high-security psychiatric hospitals in England and Wales, along with Rampton and Broadmoor.