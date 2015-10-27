Liverpool's Anfield stadium evacuated over missing man

Image caption Anfield was being searched as one man who was on the stadium tour was unaccounted for, police confirmed

Anfield stadium was evacuated following security concerns when a man went missing on a tour of the ground.

Police said Liverpool Football Club had cleared the stadium at 15:00 GMT as a "precautionary measure".

A search of the ground has been completed and officers are satisfied the stadium is secure, police said.

The club later confirmed the matter had been "resolved" and Wednesday night's Capital One Cup clash with Bournemouth would not be affected.

Merseyside Police said: "Officers and the club are satisfied that there are no people unaccounted for inside the ground."

Image copyright PA Image caption Liverpool host Bournemouth in the Capital One Cup on Wednesday night

Staff and visitors had been evacuated from the stadium, with club spokesman saying: "Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone at the ground."

Later, Liverpool said in a statement: "The stadium was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure on Tuesday due to an incident, which has since been resolved.

"Therefore, the fixture with Bournemouth will be contested as scheduled, with Anfield unaffected by the incident that led to the temporary closure."