Chester Zoo: Second young elephant dies in six weeks

Image copyright Chester Zoo Image caption Bull elephant Hari Hi Way died on Tuesday after falling ill with a viral infection

A second young elephant has died in the space of six weeks at Chester Zoo.

Three-year-old Hari Hi Way was being treated by vets at the zoo after falling ill with a viral infection.

Despite their efforts, the bull calf elephant died late on Tuesday afternoon. A post-mortem examination will take place, the zoo confirmed.

Zoo staff said they were "devastated" by the news which comes shortly after the death of female calf Bala Hi Way, who had suffered the same illness.

The condition, called endotheliotropic herpes virus or EEHV, affects both wild and captive elephants.

Mike Jordan, a director at the zoo, said: "Hari was a much loved member of the herd and was well known for his playful, sometimes mischievous antics. He'll be hugely missed.

"Our veterinary and keeping teams caught the virus at the earliest possible stage and did all they could to help him try and fight it. These events are desperately, desperately sad for everyone involved."

He added that EEHV typically affects young elephants around weaning age but currently there is no vaccine available.

"In many elephants it can lie dormant and undetectable and never develops into the disease but others are susceptible to it - currently no-one knows why some elephants get it and others don't."