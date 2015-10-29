Howard Kendall: Everton legend's funeral takes place

Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Wire Image caption Fans applauded as Howard Kendall's funeral cortege lapped Goodison Park

Legendary former Everton manager Howard Kendall's funeral has taken place at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral.

A host of players from his teams were among mourners who gathered for the service, which was open to the public.

Three former Everton stars delivered eulogies looking at different aspects of Kendall's life and earlier the funeral cortege completed a lap of the club's Goodison Park stadium.

Kendall, Everton's most successful manager, died aged 69 on 17 October.

'Man of the people'

On the circuit of the stadium, the cortege paused next to the statue of Everton's all-time record goalscorer Dixie Dean, which had been draped with tributes to Kendall.

The funeral procession entered the cathedral to Elton John's "I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues".

The congregation applauded loudly.

Canon Myles Davies, the Vice Dean and Canon Precentor of Liverpool Cathedral led the service, in which the first hymn was Do Not Be Afraid.

Image caption Former Everton and Liverpool players Peter Reid, Phil Neal, Mark Wright and Peter Beardsley were all at the funeral

Fellow Everton legend Joe Royle, who played alongside Kendall and managed the club in the 1990s, delivered a eulogy for "Howard the footballer".

He described how Kendall was a "a friend to everyone" and how he "loved to chuckle", saying the former Toffees boss was a "man of the people" who never changed from "player to manager".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Crowds of people clapped as Howard Kendall's funeral cortege made its way to Liverpool Anglican Cathedral

Royle said Kendall was an "immaculate dresser and and immaculate player", adding: "You've left us way too early."

The gaffer

Peter Reid, an Everton star of the Kendall era, delivered a eulogy called "Howard the Manager" - or the "gaffer", as he put it, calling him "the greatest manager in Everton's history".

He described Kendall's belief in young players and his great management, saying he had "no wavering in his belief", was a "great psychologist" and a "manager who would talk to you".

And another former Everton player Graham Stuart delivered a third eulogy on "Howard the Man".

He said Kendall was a "people person" who saw his relationship with Everton as a marriage, saying he "idolised" the club and his favourite day of the week was match day.

'Cheeky glint in his eye'

He talked of Kendall's charm and charisma, of the "cheeky glint in his eye" and of his "infectious laugh", adding: "We've lost a legend, a great Evertonian - Blue dreams, you'll be forever in out thoughts and in our hearts."

Former Everton player and FA Cup winner Duncan Ferguson also made a reading during the service.

Bill Kenwright CBE, chairman of Everton, delivered the final tribute.

He talked of Howard Kendall "my idol for over 50 years, and a friend for over 30 years."

He described the "overwhelming privilege of being an Evertonian" and said: "We loved Howard so very, very much - he understood Everton... that's what made him great.

"More than anything, he was a Blue. Thank you 'H' for everything."

The funeral came to a close with a blessing from Canon Davies and the sound of the Z Cars theme tune - the music that Everton come out to at every home game.

An organ version of the same music followed as the funeral procession left the cathedral to applause.

Image copyright Clint Hughes/PA Wire Image caption Former Everton star, Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, leaves the cathedral after the service

Fans queued up outside the cathedral from 11:00 to make sure they could attend.

Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham, an Everton fan, tweeted before the service: "Heading home to celebrate the greatest Evertonian we will see. He gave us memories we treasure & best team in Europe".

A number of former Everton stars were at the service, including legends of Kendall's successful 1980s teams such as Peter Reid, Kevin Sheedy and Graeme Sharp.

Peter Beardsley, who played for both Everton and Liverpool, was at the funeral, as were Everton's current first team squad, along with many other great names from past teams, including Mark Ward, Henry Newton and Ronnie Goodlass.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Goodison Park pays tribute to former Everton manager Howard Kendall

Adrian Heath, a player Kendall signed three times, said as he arrived: "Obviously it's a sad day and last weekend when I found out the news I was devastated because nobody's done more for me in my career than this man.

"I'm sure there'll be a few tears but I know there'll be some laughter this afternoon because we had some incredible days on and off the field with Howard. He was a very larger-than-life character."

The club's great rivals Liverpool were also represented by the likes of former captains Mark Wright and Phil Neal.

Fans applauded as the funeral cortege passed the crowds at the ground. Everton tweeted: "Howard at Goodison, one final time #RIPHoward"

Former Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish tweeted how sorry he was he would not be attending the funeral.

"Really sad that I'll be unable to make Howard Kendall's Funeral. He was a fantastic person & friend; an Everton legend. Will be sadly missed."

Kendall led the Toffeemen to two First Division titles in 1985 and 1987, as well as an FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup.

Image copyright PA Image caption Howard Kendall led Everton to their most successful period ever, winning several trophies including two First Division titles

Image caption Mourners queued up to secure a seat inside the cathedral to say goodbye to the Everton legend

In a managerial career lasting more than 700 games, he also took charge of Blackburn, Manchester City, Notts County and Sheffield United.

His first club was Preston North End and he became the youngest player to appear in an FA Cup Final when he played in North End's defeat to West Ham, aged 17 years and 345 days in 1964.

Image copyright Clint Hughes/PA Wire Image caption Some fans dressed formally while others wore Everton shirts in tribute

Image copyright Clint Hughes/PA Wire Image caption From left to right: Graeme Sharp, Adrian Heath and Andy Gray make their way into the cathedral

Live at the cathedral: North West Tonight Reporter, Andy Gill

Image caption Hundreds of mourners stood outside Liverpool Cathedral to listen to Howard Kendall's funeral

I'm at Liverpool's magnificent Anglican Cathedral, where hundreds of fans, players and former football managers have gathered for Howard Kendall's funeral.

Many Evertonians are wearing blue shirts, blue scarves, blue jackets. There are blue flowers at the entrance to the cathedral - one woman told me that she "was part of Howard's army. He's on his way to Blue heaven".

Former Everton player Peter Reid said: "Tactically, he was ahead of his time."

Many people are waiting outside the cathedral gates as there is no more room inside.

As a player, Howard Kendall enjoyed two spells at Everton - the first included helping the club win the league title in 1969-70 when he was part of the "Holy Trinity" midfield, which also featured Alan Ball and Colin Harvey.

He went on to play for Birmingham City, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers before returning briefly to his beloved Everton and finally hanging up his boots in 1981.

Image caption From right to left: Mark Ward, Kevin Sheedy, Henry Newton, Ronnie Goodlass

Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Wire Image caption Fans left tributes at the Dixie Dean statue before the funeral service

Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Wire Image caption Floral tributes were also laid at Goodison Park