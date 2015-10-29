Images released after Bill Bailey tour bus theft

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Detectives believe the man may be able to assist with their enquiries

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they are looking for in connection with the theft of comedian Bill Bailey's tour bus.

The comic tweeted the vehicle was "nicked" from outside the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Tuesday.

The Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from the car park on Hope Street at about 15:00 GMT, Merseyside Police said.

Officers believe the keys were stolen from an office.

The comic's manager said two laptops were also taken.

The van contained crew suitcases and Bill Bailey tour merchandise.

A spokesperson for the performer said the show went on "regardless of the chaos this has caused to our tour", adding it had "sadly tainted our visit to the good city of Liverpool".