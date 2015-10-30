Charge over James Bulger charity dinner disturbance

Image copyright Titanic Hotel Image caption The charity meal took place at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool's Stanley Dock

A man has been charged in connection with a disturbance that saw a group of protesters break into a hotel during a charity dinner in memory of murdered toddler James Bulger.

Jordan Lockett, 21, has been charged with a public order offence following the disturbance at Liverpool's Titanic Hotel on 29 May.

The protesters punched windows and kicked doors during the event.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

City mayor Joe Anderson had been hosting the event in aid of For James, the fund set up after the toddler was killed in 1993.

It was believed the protesters targeted the hotel as part of a demonstration objecting to Mr Anderson's policies.