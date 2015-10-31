Three boys injured by firework in Merseyside

Image copyright Google Image caption Merseyside Police have warned anyone under age caught with fireworks will be "dealt with robustly"

Three boys have suffered burns after they were injured by a firework in Merseyside.

Two were left with substantial injuries including burns to the stomach, face and hand in Ridgewood Drive, St Helens at about 20:30 GMT on Friday.

The boys, all aged 12, were taken to hospital where two remain.

A 12-year-old boy is being questioned by police. Officers are looking at CCTV footage and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp Robbie Moss said: "We are speaking with the injured boys to piece together the full events of what's gone on.

"We are appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to get in contact.

"Anyone under age, caught in possession of fireworks, will be dealt with robustly."