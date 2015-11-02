Protester guilty over abuse at James Bulger charity dinner

Image copyright Titanic Hotel Image caption The charity meal took place at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool's Stanley Dock

A man has admitted his role in disrupting a charity dinner in memory of murdered boy James Bulger, which left the toddler's mother in tears.

Jordan Lockett, 21, was fined £300 at Sefton Magistrates, after admitting threatening and abusive behaviour at Liverpool's Titanic Hotel on 29 May.

Demonstrators from Love Activists punched windows and kicked doors.

It is thought they were protesting against the policies of city mayor Joe Anderson, who was hosting the event.

The family of James Bulger, who was two when he was brutally killed in 1993, called the protesters "vile" at the time of the incident.

Stuart Fergus, who is married to James's mother Denise, said after the dinner the toddler's mother was left in tears as about 40 protesters from the group were moved away from the building by security staff.

A spokeswoman for Love Activists said they regretted any upset caused.