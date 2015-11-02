Merseyside Police 'rape joke' tweeter quits force

Image copyright Twitter

Merseyside Police say a member of staff who tweeted a "rape joke" on the force's official account has left the force "by mutual consent".

The tweet came in response to a Twitter user reporting a "rape" at Goodison Park, referencing Everton's 6-2 win over Sunderland on Sunday.

The tweeted reply has since been deleted and the force has apologised.

Merseyside Police said the civilian member of staff responsible had left its employment.

A spokesman said the person was "due to leave the force but decided to go early" after talks.

Following the incident, Jo Wood, from the Merseyside Rape and Sexual Abuse centre, said: "I think it's a real shame. We work closely with Merseyside Police and we've come a long way.

"Something like this could set us back years and sends out completely the wrong message.

"Clearly this individual is not aware of the impact of what they did."