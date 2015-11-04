Liverpool fan given three-year ban over Steven Gerrard banner row

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The banner paid tribute to Steven Gerrard's last game at Anfield

A Liverpool fan who threatened the carer of a disabled supporter at Steven Gerrard's last match at Anfield has been given a three-year stadium ban.

Jonathan Poulter, 20, became aggressive after being asked to take down a banner blocking the view of disabled fans.

At one point, he threatened the husband of a wheelchair user, Liverpool Community Justice Court was told.

Poulter, of Chapel Road, Anfield was found guilty by a district judge of using threatening behaviour.

He is now banned from going near any ground where Liverpool are playing, home or away, as well as any international games, for three years.

It had been widely publicised there would be a special introduction and guard of honour for Steven Gerrard before the kick-off at Anfield on 16 May, but the offending banner was said to have been so big that fans were unable to see.

The unnamed couple, who have been Liverpool fans for more than 40 years, said they have been left feeling anxious about going to see Liverpool play.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Alison Clarkson said it had been a disability hate crime and Poulter had "spoiled" the occasion for several people, directing his "threatening abuse at some of the most vulnerable fans in the ground".

The court was told that fans often raise banners at that spot but normally take them down as soon as the players come on to the pitch.

Poulter was also ordered to pay costs of £1,080.