Tasers' use by police should be 'curbed', campaigners say

Image copyright PA

Campaigners are calling for a restriction on the police use of Tasers after a man had a cardiac arrest when he was shot by the stun gun.

A court ruled on Tuesday there was "excessive" use of a Taser after James McCarthy, 25, was struck twice in Liverpool in 2012.

His lawyer Sophie Khan said he had lost his memory after suffering a brain injury due to the cardiac arrest.

She called for a limit on how the stun guns were used by police.

"In my view, Tasers are not in their infancy, they are fully part of policing so what we need to look at is how to curb that use now."

'Excessive' use

Officers were called to a hotel at the Albert Dock in September 2012, when a group of men were fighting.

Mr McCarthy was 23 when he was struck twice with a Taser in the chest.

Two years ago, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said Merseyside Police used "reasonable force".

On Tuesday, the County Court in Manchester ruled against the force, saying the second Taser discharge - which lasted for 11 seconds - was "excessive and disproportionate".

Richard Taylor, a solicitor who has been campaigning against the roll-out of the stun guns, said: "The problem with the Taser is the level of violence which comes from just pushing the button."

'Substantial' payment

The court judgement also found the force to be negligent because of delays in getting Mr McCarthy treated.

Ms Khan said: "His life has totally changed - he has lost his memory.

"His father is now his part-time carer."

She added it was the first case in the UK where police were held liable for negligence concerning care after the use of a Taser and that Mr McCarthy could win a "substantial" payment.

Merseyside Police said it was considering a possible appeal against Tuesday's ruling.