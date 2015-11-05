Royal Liverpool Hospital antibiotics research laboratory to be built

Image copyright Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine Image caption A computer generated image of the Liverpool Life Sciences Accelerator shows what it may look like when it opens in June 2017

A £25m laboratory is to be built at the new Royal Liverpool hospital to carry out research into antibiotic resistance.

The Liverpool Life Sciences Accelerator will provide state-of-the-art laboratory space and offices on the Daulby Street site.

The accelerator is expected to open in June 2017.

The Chrysalis fund, which supports commercial regeneration in the city, has invested £11.5m in the project.

'World renowned'

The laboratory is being developed in partnership with the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine (LSTM).

Professor Janet Hemingway, director of the school, said: "LSTM was one of the first institutions in the world to recognise the importance of studying and understanding the phenomenon of drug resistance. The accelerator will allow us to further boost Liverpool's reputation as a world renowned centre of expertise."

The facility will "benefit global health" by taking research and innovation from the laboratory to "where it is needed most," she added.

The accelerator is the first development in the creation of a city centre health campus that will be built on the site of the existing Royal Liverpool University Hospital, the trust said.

Building work will begin mid-November.