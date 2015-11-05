Bill Bailey's stolen tour bus found in Liverpool

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bill Bailey thanked police for their help in a tweet, while officers continue with a CCTV appeal to try to trace a suspect

Comedian Bill Bailey's tour bus, stolen during his recent gig in Liverpool, has been found.

Merseyside Police were called after the Mercedes Sprinter was taken from outside Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on 26 October.

Officers said a vehicle discovered in the Tuebrook area three days later has since been identified as the tour bus.

The comic has tweeted his thanks to the police and the "good people of Liverpool" for their help.

Updates on this story and more from Merseyside.

Mr Bailey's manager said the van had been given false number plates and had suffered "minor" crash damage.

A laptop, several bags and suitcases belonging to the crew remain missing, he added.

Merseyside Police said they were continuing to search for a man pictured in CCTV images released after the theft.