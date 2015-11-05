Hillsborough investigators appeal for further witness

Image copyright Operation Resolve Image caption This picture has been released by the team investigating the Hillsborough disaster

An image of a man who helped at the Hillsborough disaster has been released as part of a witness appeal.

The picture was published by the team investigating the stadium disaster, in which 96 fans died after a crush during an FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield.

It follows 65 other appeals issued on behalf of coroner, Sir John Goldring, who is presiding over the new inquests.

The photographs of those yet to be traced are shown on the Operation Resolve website.

New inquests into the disaster are being held in Warrington, Cheshire.