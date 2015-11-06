Fracking protesters ordered to leave Cheshire site

Image caption Protesters have been camping in a field in Upton

Anti-fracking protesters have been ordered to leave a field in Cheshire where they have been camping for the past 18 months.

The campaigners claimed the site in Upton was their home and said they had permission to be there.

During a hearing at Manchester County Court, a judge described the claim they were given permission to be on the land as "unbelievable".

The have been ordered to leave by 4 December.

The protesters descended on a field in April 2014 to prevent testing on the site by energy company IGas.

It has planning permission to test for coal-bed methane, and last month announced it had bought the leasehold on the land.

'Incredible beyond belief'

In court the protesters tried to argue under Article 8 of the Human Rights Act they should remain because some residents would be left homeless if they were not allowed to stay.

They also claimed the rights of children living at the site should be protected.

Alex Offer, acting on behalf of the campaigners, told the court the landowner gave them permission to stay on the land in 2014 "until the issue of fracking had been concluded".

Image caption Protesters gathered outside the court as the hearing took place

Judge David Hodge QC said that this claim was "incredible beyond belief" and the Human Rights Act did not apply because the land was private.

He told the protesters: "It does not seem it can be in the best interest of any child to live at the camp".

Camp resident Phil Whyte said: "I live on that camp and I have done now for 16 months, so now I will have to find somewhere else to live", adding he may end up homeless.

In a statement, IGas said: "We welcome the decision of the court which has made clear the protesters are occupying this site illegally.

"Whilst we respect the right to peaceful protest, we do not condone any activities that are unlawful."

Mr Whyte said he and his fellow protesters "will leave quietly-ish".

The campaigners have 28 days to vacate the site.