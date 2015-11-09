Liverpool

Man charged over explosive devices left at Liverpool house

Police at Goswell Street, Wavertree
Image caption Police and the Army's explosives disposal team were called to Goswell Street in Wavertree

A man has been charged over an arson attack which saw the Army called to deal with improvised explosive devices left at a Liverpool house.

The explosives disposal team disarmed one device at a home on Goswell Street, Wavertree, on 22 September, after reports another device had gone off.

It damaged the front door of the house but no-one was injured.

Daniel Grant, 28, of Somerton Street, Wavertree, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He is due at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court later.

