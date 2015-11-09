Man charged over explosive devices left at Liverpool house

Image caption Police and the Army's explosives disposal team were called to Goswell Street in Wavertree

A man has been charged over an arson attack which saw the Army called to deal with improvised explosive devices left at a Liverpool house.

The explosives disposal team disarmed one device at a home on Goswell Street, Wavertree, on 22 September, after reports another device had gone off.

It damaged the front door of the house but no-one was injured.

Daniel Grant, 28, of Somerton Street, Wavertree, has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He is due at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court later.