'God message' man admits murder attempt in Blackpool

A man has admitted attempting to murder a woman he met online, claiming he received a "message from God".

Wayne Hollerin, 35, tried to kill the woman he met on Facebook to "release her spirit from her mortal body", Preston Crown Court heard.

He beat the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with his fists and a pint glass at the Regent Hotel in Blackpool, Lancashire.

Hollerin denies attempted rape, saying she had consented to sex.

The hotel owner found the woman naked and covered in blood after responding to reports of a disturbance in a room at about 08:00 BST on 11 June.

The court heard Hollerin, from Sheffield, had exchanged explicit messages with the woman, who was from Cumbria.

'Enraged'

The day before the attack they had checked into the hotel and started drinking alcohol, with Hollerin taking some amphetamine, the jury was told.

Later he poured whiskey on himself and held a lighter to the alcohol, telling the woman: "I don't know who I am. I don't know where I'm at," the court heard.

Opening the trial for attempted rape, David Potter QC said: "He says that the crime of attempted murder was not in any way connected to the sexual activity - such as it was - which he claims was at all times with her active and willing consent.

"Rather he claims the attempted murder took place a long time after the sexual activity had ceased.

"He said God had told him his spirit needed to be liberated from his mortal body, and having tried and failed to set himself on fire by pouring whiskey on himself, he claimed he realised the woman's spirit similarly had to be released from her mortal body."

The prosecution said he was "fuelled with drugs and alcohol" and "enraged by her persistent refusal to engage in sex" and so "he beat her after he had attempted to rape her".

The trial continues.