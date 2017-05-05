Liverpool 'metro mayor' results: Labour's Steve Rotheram elected

Image caption Mr Rotheram is the new figurehead for the Liverpool City Region

Labour's Steve Rotheram has been elected as the first "metro mayor" of the Liverpool City Region.

Mr Rotheram, 55, was chosen by voters in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral, and Halton in Cheshire.

The city's former Lord Mayor was elected with 59% of the vote. Conservative candidate Tony Caldeira came second with 20%.

Mr Rotheram will lead the region's combined authority.

He has worked as parliamentary private secretary to Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, and served as MP for Liverpool Walton before the dissolution of Parliament.

'Warning shot'

Mr Rotheram has not yet decided whether to stand down as Liverpool Walton MP, the BBC understands.

Fewer than a third of registered voters used their ballot, with turnout for the poll at 26.1%.

Mr Rotheram said his election is an "early warning shot across the Tory bows".

The win was "the best platform we can have to demonstrate that Labour in power can be trusted," he said.

He said it was time for the region to "punch above its weight" and he would "work to address the north-south divide by raising aspirations for all."

The region has "spoken loud and clear in favour of a Labour metro mayor... a bold manifesto, a Labour vision and a fresh start" and "together we can seize devolution for the golden opportunity it presents," he said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted his congratulations, saying Mr Rotheram is "a person of great integrity, who will stand up for the people of Liverpool."

Who is Steve Rotheram?

The Knowsley-born city region mayor elect was born into a "stalwart" Labour family with his father, a forklift truck driver, serving as a councillor in Kirkby in the 1970s.

He became a bricklayer after leaving school and set up his own company by the age of 22.

He was elected to Liverpool City Council in 2002 and was Lord Mayor during the city's year as European Capital of Culture in 2008-2009.

He was elected MP for Walton in 2010 with a 58% majority, increasing this to 72% in 2015 to make it Labour's safest seat.

Full breakdown of results

Steve Rotheram - Labour: 171,167 (59.30%)

Tony Caldeira - Conservative: 58,805 (20.37%)

Carl Cashman - Liberal Democrat: 19,751 (6.84%)

Tom Crone - Green Party: 14,094 (4.88%)

Paula Walters - UKIP: 11,946 (4.14%)

Roger Bannister - Trade Unionist & Socialist Coalition: 7,881 (2.73%)

Tabitha Morton - Women's Equality Party: 4,287 (1.49%)

Paul Breen - Get the Coppers off the Jury: 729 (0.25%)