Liverpool meat market murder: Three men held in shooting probe

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Mr Baker was shot after leaving the Phoenix gym at the meat market

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the shooting of a man at a meat market.

Thomas Baker, known as Tommy, was found badly injured at Stanley Meat Market in the Old Swan area of Liverpool on 27 January.

The 44-year-old, from Everton, had been shot in the head and chest. He died later in hospital.

The three Liverpool men arrested - two aged 29 and the other 32 - remain in police custody for questioning.

Image caption Police are keen to speak to people who were in the area at the time of the shooting on 27 January

Merseyside Police said Mr Baker had left Phoenix Gym at the market shortly before he was shot while getting into his car.

Detectives believe those involved in the shooting had been waiting outside the gym for about an hour.

Det Ch Insp Bev Hyland said officers were still searching for a silver VW polo, which "left the scene at speed" and travelled along a number of roads including Balmoral Road, Molyneux Road and Queens Road.

She added that a number of people captured on CCTV near the meat market had yet to come forward and while "they may not think what they saw would be of any significance, they could have information which is key to our inquiries".