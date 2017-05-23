Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram's 'relief' as taxi driver finds daughters

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Liverpool city mayor Steve Rotheram says a taxi driver found his daughters after the Manchester attack

The Liverpool city mayor has spoken of his "huge relief" after a taxi driver found his daughters in the aftermath of the Manchester suicide attack.

Steve Rotheram tweeted thanks to the Alpha Taxi driver who drove 30 miles to search for the two girls and his two nieces after the concert bombing.

He said: "I am forever grateful to that person".

Twenty-two people, including some children, were killed and 59 injured in the Manchester Arena attack.

Rotheram described how his daughters saw people "with blood on their faces" and witnessed "huge panic" in the city.

He said: "While I've got huge relief this morning my girls are safe, there will be parents waking up without children and unfortunately children waking up without parents this morning because of this horrendous act."

The Liverpool City Region mayor also praised the "spirit" of local people and the "spontaneous acts of great kindness by ordinary people in Manchester to perfect strangers".