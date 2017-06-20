Man seriously hurt in Belle Vale shooting

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim, who is in his 20s, was shot in Hartsbourne Avenue in Belle Vale

A man has been injured in a shooting in Liverpool.

The victim, in his 20s, was shot in Hartsbourne Avenue in Belle Vale at about 17:25 BST on Monday and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

There have been about 80 shootings in Merseyside since April - 39 of which have led to people being injured, police said.

Detectives are urging the local community to take a stand against the use of firearms.

Det Insp Steve McGrath said: "Gun crime and keeping the streets of Merseyside safe is a priority for Merseyside Police.

"Criminals involved in gun crime have no regard for anyone else and I would urge the local community to come together to help us take a stand against the use of firearms and violence on our streets."

Recent shootings in Merseyside include the death of Yusuf Sonko, 18, from Toxteth, who was killed in a street attack on 2 June and two men being hurt in two "linked" shootings on 1 June.