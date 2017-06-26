New Ferry blast victims must not be forgotten, warns MP

Image copyright PA Image caption Twelve ambulances and up to 40 firefighters dealt with the aftermath of the explosion

People affected by a huge suspected gas explosion in Merseyside are in danger of being forgotten in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, an MP said.

"People in Wirral will be thinking of those affected by the terrible disaster in West London," said Alison McGovern, the Labour MP for Wirral South.

"But that doesn't mean people in New Ferry should be forgotten."

The Department for Communities and Local Government said it was seeking more details from Wirral Council.

Two people were seriously hurt and 31 injured in the blast at New Ferry, Wirral on 25 March which destroyed several buildings.

Ms McGovern called on the government to play its part in helping to fund and organise the recovery effort in New Ferry.

Image caption Alison McGovern MP fears victims of the Wirral blast could be forgotten

"I have tried to ensure that the people of New Ferry are not forgotten but the general election didn't help," she said, adding that she has yet to receive a satisfactory response from Westminster.

'Heartbreaking job'

New Beginnings, a local charity set up up in the aftermath of the suspected gas explosion, echoed Ms McGovern's appeal for government aid.

Founder Lisa McMurray said the charity, which has raised £10,000 for those who lost their homes and businesses, was being wound down.

"We've had to put an end date to our work," she said. "We've no new volunteers, we're tired and exhausted and this can't go on forever.

"I'm absolutely heartbroken, this should not be our job. There should be more help.

"People are still struggling. We've got new residents moving into their homes this week, but we don't feel much further on.

"People need everything replacing."

The DCLG said it had received a request for help from Wirral Council, adding: "We are now waiting for further information to be provided."